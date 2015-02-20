FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Georgia posts Q4 net interest margin of 7.6 pct
February 20, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Georgia posts Q4 net interest margin of 7.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Bank Of Georgia Holdings Plc

* Q4 2014 net interest margin (nim) of 7.6 pct, compared to 7.4 pct in Q3 2014 and 8.0 pct in Q4 2013

* Q4 2014 loan yields stood at 14.1 pct in Q4 2014, down from 14.3 pct in Q3 2014 and down from 15.8 pct in Q4 2013

* Net loan book increased 13.9 pct q-o-q; client deposits increased 8.3 pct q-o-q

* Q4 2014 earnings per share (EPS) increased 18.4 pct y-o-y and 7.5 pct q-o-q to gel 1.87

* Investment management’s assets under management (AUM) increased 21.4 pct y-o-y to GEL 1,027.1 million

* Recommend an annual dividend of gel 2.1 per share

* Book value per share increased 18.9 pct y-o-y to gel 41.45 ($22.24/GBP 14.33)

* Over next 12 months we expect our cost of risk to be above our medium term target of 1.0-1.5 pct. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
