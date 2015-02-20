BRIEF-Disclosure of shareholdings in Photocure

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Photocure ASA :

* Radiumhospitalets Forskningsstiftelse has agreed to sell 1,000,000 shares in Photocure ASA to Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited as responsible entity for the Hunter Hall Value Growth Trust and the investment manager for Hunter Hall Global Value Limited, a fund managed by it at a price per share of 37 Norwegian crowns ($5)

* After closing of the transaction, Radiumshospitalets Forskningsstiftelse will hold 2,029,000 shares, and Hunter Hall will hold 2,957,334 shares, in Photocure, equal to 9.48 pct and 13.82 pct, respectively, of the shares and votes in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5974 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)