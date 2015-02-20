FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rhodes Food to buy some Boland Pulp, Boland Properties, Deemster assets
#Financials
February 20, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rhodes Food to buy some Boland Pulp, Boland Properties, Deemster assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd :

* Shareholders are advised that company’s wholly owned subsidiary Rhodes Food Group Proprietary limited has entered into three agreements

* Will acquire properties from Boland Properties for R7,920,000 exclusive of value-added tax

* Will acquire business assets of Boland Pulp for an aggregate cash consideration of R101,580,000 plus value of trading stock, capped at R50,000,000

* Acquire business assets of Deemster for R10,000,000 plus value of trading stock, capped at R15,000,000 as at effective date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
