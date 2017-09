Feb 20 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc :

* FY revenue up 14 percent at constant FX (like-for-like +9 percent) to 866 million stg, adjusted operating profit up 16 percent (at constant fx)

* Final dividend up 18.9 percent to 12.6 pence per share; total dividend 18.3 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: