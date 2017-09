Feb 20 (Reuters) - Runicom SA :

* Allots series A7 bonds with total nominal value of 1.25 million zlotys ($340,247) and maturity of one year

* series A7 bonds bear interest of 10 pct per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6738 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)