BRIEF-NunaMinerals in severe financial distress
#Bankruptcy News
February 20, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-NunaMinerals in severe financial distress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - NunaMinerals A/S :

* NunaMinerals in severe financial distress

* Board of Directors of NunaMinerals A/S hereby informs that the Board of Directors and the Executive Management continue their effort to find a solution for NunaMinerals’ financial situation, including a solution with regard to the loan of 4.5 million Danish crowns ($682,108) provided by the Government of Greenland which became payable after Jan. 31, 2015

* Company is currently not able to meet its payment obligations towards Government of Greenland and has no liquidity to finance its activities going forward

* Whether current on-going attempts vis-á-vis possible investors could lead to viable solution is still very uncertain and could result in decision to commence insolvency proceedings depending on the developments over the next coming days

* Board of directors will provide a further update to market early next week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5972 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

