Feb 20 (Reuters) - Baccarat SA :

* SDL Investments grants Baccarat 22.26 million euros ($25.29 million) bridge loan in 2 tranches

* First tranche reaches maturity on Jan. 22, 2019; second tranche on Jan. 22, 2018

* Interest on both tranches is 3-month Euribor +3.50 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)