BRIEF-FFP sells call options on Peugeot shares valued at 87 mln euros
February 20, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FFP sells call options on Peugeot shares valued at 87 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - FFP SA :

* On February 18 FFP sold to Banque Societe Generale 11,790,221 call options on same number of Peugeot SA shares

* Will receive a premium of 87 million euros ($99.21 million)

* Options expire on Mars 31 2017 and have a strike price of 6.428 euros per share

* Etablissements Peugeot Freres (EPF) has sold under same terms 3,904,706 call options

* If FFP and EPF have to deliver PSA shares to bank, they will exercise their warrants to bring number of PSA shares they hold back up to level prior to sale of these calls

* These combined transactions will ultimately result in stability of number of Peugeot shares held by FFP and EPF Source text: bit.ly/1CVgHzi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

