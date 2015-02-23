FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adcock Ingram replaces Adcock BEE transaction with new ownership deal
February 23, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Adcock Ingram replaces Adcock BEE transaction with new ownership deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram

* Resolved to terminate existing Adcock BEE transaction and replace it with a more sustainable bee ownership transaction

* Adcock BEE termination will be implemented by way of a buy-back at nominal value and cancellation of all “A” shares and “B” shares

* BEE participants have entered into an agreement with Bidvest Group to sell dividend shares at a price of r52.00 in cash

* Shareholders will facilitate introduction of 15-30% bee shareholding through new entity to be established Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

