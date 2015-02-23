BRIEF-Adcock Ingram replaces Adcock BEE transaction with new ownership deal

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram
* Resolved to terminate existing Adcock BEE transaction and replace it with a more sustainable bee ownership transaction
* Adcock BEE termination will be implemented by way of a buy-back at nominal value and cancellation of all “A” shares and “B” shares
* BEE participants have entered into an agreement with Bidvest Group to sell dividend shares at a price of r52.00 in cash
* Shareholders will facilitate introduction of 15-30% bee shareholding through new entity to be established