BRIEF-S Africa's Bidvest proposes to acquire drugmaker Adcock Ingram
#Financials
February 23, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-S Africa's Bidvest proposes to acquire drugmaker Adcock Ingram

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bidvest Group Ltd :

* Proposed offer by Bidvest to acquire up to 100 pct of Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited (“Adcock”)

* Bidvest has agreed with Blue Falcon and Bophelo Trust to purchase dividend shares at r52.00 per Adcock ordinary share for cash

* Purchase requires such dividend shares to be released from restrictions contained in existing Adcock Bee transaction

* Offer consideration payable by Bidvest to Adcock ordinary shareholders who accept proposed offer will be r52.00 in cash per Adcock share

* Offer consideration represents a premium of 13 pct to volume weighted average price per Adcock share for 30 days ended February 20 2015, being r46.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
