Feb 23 (Reuters) - Pankl Racing Systems AG :

* FY 2014 revenues increased by 18 pct to 165 million euros ($187.8 million) versus previous year

* To propose dividend amounting to 0.60 euros per share

* Sees for FY 2015 very solid performance

* FY 2014 EBIT 11.9 million euros versus 6.2 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 24.3 million euros, 39 pct up