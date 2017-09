Feb 23 (Reuters) - Borgestad ASA :

* Q4 EBITDA 11.1 million Norwegian crowns ($1.50 million) versus 13.2 million crowns

* Q4 operating revenue 167.2 million crowns versus 186.2 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBIT 5.5 million crowns versus 7.5 million crowns year ago

* Proposes no 2014 dividend

* Proposes no 2014 dividend

* Sees 2015 EBIT to be better than in 2014