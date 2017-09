Feb 20 (Reuters) - Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler :

* Proposes to pay net 0.12 lira cash dividend per share for FY 2014

* Proposes to pay total 47 million lira cash dividend for FY 2014

* Proposes to pay total 23 million lira stock dividend for FY 2014

* Proposes to pay dividend on March 26