Feb 20 (Reuters) - Fonciere Euris SA :

* FY net income 63.5 million euros ($72.13 million) versus 23.7 million euros a year ago

* FY consolidated revenue 49.17 billion euros versus 48.53 billion euros a year ago

* To propose a dividend of 2.15 euros per share, stable compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)