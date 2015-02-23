FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sun International says H1 adjusted diluted HEPS up 23 pct
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
February 23, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sun International says H1 adjusted diluted HEPS up 23 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd

* Revenue up 6.6 pct

* Adjusted diluted HEPS up 23 pct

* Interim gross cash dividend of 110 cents per share

* Revenue for period was 7 pct ahead of six months ended Dec. 31 2013 at 5.3 billion rand

* EBITDA, including all adjusted headline earnings adjustments, as well as african operations up to Nov. 30 2014 was 1.7 billion rand, 15 pct ahead of last year

* Net interest paid of 276 million rand was 7 pct ahead of last year due to higher debt levels

* For 6 months ended Dec. 31 adjusted headline earnings of 429 million rand and diluted adjusted headline EPS of 410 cents were 23 pct ahead of last year

* As indicated in June 2014 profit and dividend announcement little improvement is expected in medium term

* Group is confident that it will achieve growth in both EBITDA and adjusted headline earnings in second half of 2015 financial year

* 697 employees accepted voluntary retrenchment and 134 employees took early retirement packages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.