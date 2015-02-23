FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orange buys out OTMT's participation and rights in ECMS for EUR 209.6 mln
February 23, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Orange buys out OTMT's participation and rights in ECMS for EUR 209.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Orange SA :

* Buys out Orascom Telecom Media and Technology (OTMT) participation and rights in the Egyptian Company for Mobile Services Mobinil (ECMS)

* Overall transaction will result in transfer of totality of OTMT’s direct and indirect interests in ECMS to Orange for a total of 209.6 million euro ($238 million)

* Transaction will be completed through exercise of Orange’s call option under shareholders agreement signed by the two parties in April 2012

* Parties expect that transaction will be finalized by end of Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

