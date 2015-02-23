BRIEF-Hansa Medical announces SEK 246 million rights issue

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hansa Medical AB :

* Decided on a rights issue which will provide company with 246 million Swedish crowns ($29.30 million) before deduction of costs

* Says rights issue is fully guaranteed by subscription undertakings and underwriting

* Says subscription period commences on March 19, 2015 and terminates on April 2, 2015

* To issue at most 6,482,400 new shares with pre-emptive rights for current shareholders to subscribe for new shares at subscription price of 38 crowns per share ($1 = 8.3999 Swedish crowns)