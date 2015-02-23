FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hansa Medical announces SEK 246 million rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hansa Medical AB :

* Decided on a rights issue which will provide company with 246 million Swedish crowns ($29.30 million) before deduction of costs

* Says rights issue is fully guaranteed by subscription undertakings and underwriting

* Says subscription period commences on March 19, 2015 and terminates on April 2, 2015

* To issue at most 6,482,400 new shares with pre-emptive rights for current shareholders to subscribe for new shares at subscription price of 38 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3999 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

