Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hansa Medical AB :

* Farstorps Gård AB, previously largest shareholder in Hansa Medical, has sold 3,947,368 shares in Hansa Medical, representing about 15 percent of the total number of shares and votes outstanding in the company, to selected number of Swedish and international institutional investors