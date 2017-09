Feb 23 (Reuters) - Dolnoslaskie Surowce Skalne SA w upadlosci likwidacyjnej (DDS) :

* Court in Warsaw announces bankruptcy with liquidation of assets of company

* Court in Warsaw appoints Cezary Zalewski the company’s judge commissioner and Lechoslaw Kochanski administrative receiver Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)