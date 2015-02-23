FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Super Group first-half HEPS rises 11 pct
February 23, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Super Group first-half HEPS rises 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Super Group Ltd :

* Revenue up 23 pct to R8.7 billion

* HEPS up 11 pct to 134 cents for six months ended Dec. 31

* Profit before taxation up 10 pct to R652 million

* Adjusted HEPS 146 cents, up 16 pct, for six months

* NAV per share up 7 pct (since 30 June 2014) to 1,538 cents

* Continued modest growth in South African environment is expected over short to medium term

* Decision was taken not to declare a dividend for six months ended Dec. 31, 2014

* Board remains of opinion that Super Group should rather re-invest cash generated in acquisitions or to repurchase shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

