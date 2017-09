Feb 23 (Reuters) - NTS ASA :

* Subsidiary KB Dykk AS signs four-year contract with Marine Harvest Norway AS

* Deal value is 26 million Norwegian crowns ($3.42 million)

* Vessel deliveries are expected in June and July 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6034 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)