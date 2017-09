Feb 23 (Reuters) - BKW AG :

* FY 2014 operating profit (EBIT) of around 350 million Swiss francs ($369 million)

* Expects bottom-line profit of around 290 million Swiss francs for the 2014 financial year Source text - bit.ly/1vsutth Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9491 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)