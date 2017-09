Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd :

* Total assets increased by r1.1 billion to r7.9 billion at 31 December 2014

* Intrinsic net asset value increased 16.1% from r4.19 billion in previous year to r4.86 billion

* Declared a final dividend of 30 cents per share, and a special dividend of 20 cents per share