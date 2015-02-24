FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Van De Velde FY revenue rises to 198.4 million euros
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
February 24, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Van De Velde FY revenue rises to 198.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Van De Velde NV :

* FY revenue 198.4 million euros ($224.9 million) versus 182.4 million euros year ago

* FY profit attributable to the owners of the company 2.5 million euros versus 31.8 million euros year ago

* Says total pre-orders for spring/summer 2015 are higher than the figure for 2014

* For FY 2014 to propose total dividend of 3.5 euros per share (net dividend of 2.625 euros per share)

* Expects growth in the wholesale division in the first six months of the year 2015

* Expects that growth in the retail sector will continue in the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1FmJeOe] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.