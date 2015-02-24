FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quantum Genomics says final amount of capital increase is 12.9 mln euros
February 24, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Quantum Genomics says final amount of capital increase is 12.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Quantum Genomics SA :

* Final amount of capital increase after operations of stabilization is 12.9 million euros ($14.6 million)

* Capital increase corresponds to the issuance of 2,049,875 new shares

* Announces full exercise of over-allotment option corresponding to 267,375 additional shares and 1.7 million euros

* Following these transactions, share capital is now 6,859,962 shares, market capitalization of 52.8 million euros based on the closing share price on Feb. 23 (7.7 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

