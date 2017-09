Feb 24 (Reuters) - Discovery Ltd :

* Rights issue declaration announcement

* Rights issue will be offered at an issue price of R90.00 per Discovery share

* Rights issue will raise proceeds of between R4 bln and R5 bln; final terms, including final offer size, will be announced on finalisation date on or before March 10