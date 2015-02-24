FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scanfil Q4 operating profit up to 3.3 million euros
February 24, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Scanfil Q4 operating profit up to 3.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Scanfil Oyj :

* Q4 turnover 49.6 million euros ($56.17 million) versus 45.4 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 3.3 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year ago

* Board of directors proposes to annual general meeting a 2014 dividend of eur 0.07 per share

* Expects turnover to increase by 2-8 pct in 2015

* Operating profit before non-recurring items for 2015 is expected to be 13 million - 17 million euros

* Sees 2015 turnover will decrease slightly in first half of year and particularly in Q2, compared to 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
