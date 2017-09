Feb 24 (Reuters) - Cinnober Financial Technology AB :

* Q4 net sales 66.0 million Swedish crowns ($7.85 million) versus 72.6 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA loss 5.7 million crowns versus loss 2.8 million crowns year ago

* Says board proposes that no dividend be paid for accounting period (July 1, 2013 - December 31, 2014) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4128 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)