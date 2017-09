BRIEF-Møns Bank 2014 loan losses down to DKK 17.2 million

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Moens Bank A/S :

* 2014 net interest income 85.7 million Danish crowns ($13.01 million) versus 93.1 million crowns year ago

* 2014 net profit 18.3 million crowns versus loss 15.7 million crowns year ago

* 2014 loan losses 17.2 million crowns versus 75.3 million crowns year ago

* Expects a result of bank’s basic operations (profit before loan losses, value adjustments and tax) for 2015 in the range of 23-28 mln crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5856 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)