Feb 24 (Reuters) - Myriad Group AG :

* Preliminary FY 2014 total revenue of $40.2 million (FY 2013: $43.2 million)

* Prelim FY 2014 EBITDA $11.1 million to $12.8 million (FY 2013: $14.2 million loss)

* Prelim FY 2014 profit from operations $7.3 million to $9.0 million (FY 2013: $39.9 million loss)