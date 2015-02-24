BRIEF-Banque Cantonale de Geneve FY net profit up to CHF 76.2 mln

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale de Geneve :

* FY 2014 net profit of 76.2 million Swiss francs ($80.2 million), up 4.4 pct

* FY operating profit 115.4 million Swiss francs versus 85.7 million Swiss francs year ago

* Says will propose a FY 2014 dividend payment of 5 pct of the par value of shares; this 11 pct increase accompanies the excellent results and the positive outlook

* Says for 2015, the bank is forecasting profits comparable to those of 2014

* FY gross profit 153.3 million Swiss francs versus 131.1 million Swiss francs year ago

* FY-end CET1 12.59 percent versus 11.60 percent year ago Source text - bit.ly/1DhLp6b Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9502 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)