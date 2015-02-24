FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ipsen enters into option agreement to acquire Canbex Therapeutics
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 24, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ipsen enters into option agreement to acquire Canbex Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA :

* Enters into option agreement to acquire Canbex Therapeutics

* Announced that Canbex has granted Ipsen an option giving Ipsen exclusive right to purchase 100 percent of Canbex shares

* Acquisition is upon completion of phase IIa study of Canbex’s lead candidate for treatment of spasticity in people with multiple sclerosis (MS)

* Pays 6 million euros ($6.8 million) upfront for option to acquire Canbex at completion of phase IIa study of lead compound Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.