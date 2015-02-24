FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Leroy Seafood Q4 harvest volume 42,479 tonnes below estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 24, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Leroy Seafood Q4 harvest volume 42,479 tonnes below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Leroy Seafood Group ASA :

* Q4 turnover NOK 3.26 billion Norwegian crowns ($427.50 million) (Reuters poll 3.53 billion crowns)

* Q4 harvest volume 42,479 tonnes (Reuters poll 43,123 tonnes)

* Q4 operating profit excluding value adjusted 435 million crowns (Reuters poll 463 million crowns)

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 12 crowns per share (Reuters poll 15.5 crowns per share)

* Estimates a total harvest volume of 181,500 GWT for 2015, including the share of LSG’s volume from associates

* Estimates that the group will achieve an operating result before biomass adjustments in Q1 2015 which is lower than the level reported in Q1 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6256 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.