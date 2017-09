Feb 24 (Reuters) - Georg Fischer AG :

* FY EBIT increased 9 pct to 274 million Swiss francs ($288 million)

* FY EPS up 32 pct to 45 francs

* FY 2014 sales up 1 pct to 3,795 million francs

* FY net profit grew 34 pct to 195 million francs

* FY 2014 operating result went up to 142 million francs (from 141 million francs in 2013)

* Proposes a dividend of 17 francs (16 francs for 2013) Source text: bit.ly/1DMZo6F Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9504 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)