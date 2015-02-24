FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rebosis to buy issued linked unit capital of Ascension Properties
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rebosis to buy issued linked unit capital of Ascension Properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ascension Properties Ltd

* Rebosis/Ascension joint announcement of firm intention by Rebosis to acquire 100 pct of issued linked unit capital of Ascension

* Ascension board has appointed Mazars Corporate Finance proprietary limited to act as independent expert to review terms of schemes

* In anticipation of schemes, Rebosis will declare a special distribution to shareholders or linked unit holders of its distributable income

* Will declare a special distribution to holders of ascension A and B linked units of its distributable income

* Ascension B linked units to be exchanged for Rebosis shares on 23.54900 Rebosis shares for every 100 Ascension B linked units

* Ascension a linked units to be exchanged for Rebosis shares on 19.34236 Rebosis A shares for every 100 Ascension A linked units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.