BRIEF-Spar Nord Bank concludes deals in connection with Nordjyske Bank tender offer for Nørresundby Bank

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Spar Nord Bank A/S :

* Has concluded agreements with investors regarding the placing of all shares in connection with Nordjyske Bank A/S’ tender offer for Nørresundby Bank A/S

* This means that Spar Nord will not become a shareholder of the continuing bank if the tender offer for Nørresundby Bank A/S made by Nordjyske Bank A/S goes through and if the rights issue stated in the offering document is successfully completed