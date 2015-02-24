FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spar Nord Bank concludes deals in connection with Nordjyske Bank tender offer for Nørresundby Bank
#Financials
February 24, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Spar Nord Bank concludes deals in connection with Nordjyske Bank tender offer for Nørresundby Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Spar Nord Bank A/S :

* Has concluded agreements with investors regarding the placing of all shares in connection with Nordjyske Bank A/S’ tender offer for Nørresundby Bank A/S

* This means that Spar Nord will not become a shareholder of the continuing bank if the tender offer for Nørresundby Bank A/S made by Nordjyske Bank A/S goes through and if the rights issue stated in the offering document is successfully completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

