Feb 24 (Reuters) - Berlin IV A/S :

* H1 2014/2015 revenue 7.5 million euros ($8.49 million) versus 7.3 million euros year ago

* H1 2014/2015 pre-tax profit ex. value adjustments 2.1 million euros versus 2.0 million euros year ago

* Still expects 2014/2015 revenue of around 15 million euros

* Sees 2014/2015 pre-tax profit ex. value adjustments of 4.9 million euros