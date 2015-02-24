BRIEF-Legal Register Centre selects Innofactor as customer information system provider

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Innofactor Plc :

* The Legal Register Centre has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the provider of the customer information system project for the Criminal Sanctions Agency

* The project includes the first stage of the system delivery, maintenance related to the stage, and the necessary software licenses

* Says system delivery is planned to be implemented during 2015 and 2016

* Says system delivery is planned to be implemented during 2015 and 2016

* Says comparison price (excluding vat) of procurement for contract period is 4,771,024 euros ($5.40 million)