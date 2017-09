Feb 24 (Reuters) - Indata Software SA :

* Mizyak Investment Fund Ltd buys 1,923,077 shares or 3.18 percent stake in company on Feb. 19 in a privately negotiated transaction

* Mizyak Investment Fund Ltd raises its stake in company to 6.48 percent from 3.30 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)