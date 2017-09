Feb 24 (Reuters) - CR Capital Real Estate AG :

* FY 2014 operating profit of 4.7 million euros ($5.31 million)

* FY revenue about 18.3 million euros (year ago: 13.5 million euros)

* Distribution of dividend to shareholders possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)