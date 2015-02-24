FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's FCA fines Aviva Investors 17.6 mln stg for control failures
February 24, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UK's FCA fines Aviva Investors 17.6 mln stg for control failures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority

* FCA fines Aviva Investors 17.6 mln stg for systems and controls failings that led to its failure to manage conflicts of interest fairly

* Has fined Aviva Investors for systems and controls failings that meant it failed to manage conflicts of interest fairly

* Found significant weaknesses in Aviva Investors’ risk management framework and systems and controls that operated in fixed income area

* Concluded that Aviva Investors failed to take reasonable care to organise and control its affairs responsibly and effectively with adequate risk management systems

* Aviva Investors and its senior management have worked with FCA in an exceptionally open and cooperative manner and have committed significant resources to investigating and addressing weaknesses in its control environment Link to source: [bit.ly/1DNEPaa]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
