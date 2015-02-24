FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Court initiates legal protection proceeding of Liepajas autobusu parks unit
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
February 24, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Court initiates legal protection proceeding of Liepajas autobusu parks unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Liepajas Autobusu Parks AS :

* Says Kurzeme district court has adopted decision on initiation of legal protection proceeding of company’s unit Baltic Taxi LLC

* Baltic Taxi has liabilities of 2 million euros ($2.26 million) against LLC Finansu restrukturizacijas un risinajumi and entitlement of 2.5 million euros against LLC Baltijas Aviacijas Sistemas

* It is supposed to cover these liabilities in accordance with the plan of legal protection proceedings activities that is being developed by Baltic Taxi

* Baltic Taxi plans to renew its solvency Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.