BRIEF-Court initiates legal protection proceeding of Liepajas autobusu parks unit

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Liepajas Autobusu Parks AS :

* Says Kurzeme district court has adopted decision on initiation of legal protection proceeding of company’s unit Baltic Taxi LLC

* Baltic Taxi has liabilities of 2 million euros ($2.26 million) against LLC Finansu restrukturizacijas un risinajumi and entitlement of 2.5 million euros against LLC Baltijas Aviacijas Sistemas

* It is supposed to cover these liabilities in accordance with the plan of legal protection proceedings activities that is being developed by Baltic Taxi

* Baltic Taxi plans to renew its solvency Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)