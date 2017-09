Feb 24 (Reuters) - Advanced Ocular Sciences SA (former Emmerson Wierzytelnosci Hipoteczne SA) :

* To raise its capital by 7.5 million zlotys ($2 million) to total 17.5 million zlotys via private placement of up to 750,000 series A3 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6695 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)