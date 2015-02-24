BRIEF-Transaero will not take up syndicated credit from Sberbank - CEO

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Transaero Airlines

* Transaero will not take up 45 billion rouble ($715.8 million) syndicated credit from Sberbank - CEO Olga Pleshakova tells reporters in Samara

* CEO says syndicated credit from Sberbank was partially replaced with 9 billion rouble credit from VTB

* Plans to keep passenger traffic in 2015 at 2014 level, unless there are extraordinary developments due to foreign exchange or geopolitical situation - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.8650 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)