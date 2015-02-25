BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon repeats guidance, sees strong market

Feb 25 (Reuters) -
* Norway Royal Salmon Q4 report:
* Q4 operational ebit nok 59 million (NOK 91.4 million) and vs NOK 21 million in previous quarter
* Q4 pretax profit NOK 178 million (NOK 121 mln)
* Q4 revenues NOK 781 million (NOK 851 mln)
* Q4 EBIT per kg of NOK 12.80
* Fair value adjustments NOK 72 million (NOK 4 mln)
* Norway royal salmon proposes 2014 dividend of nok 1.50 per share (nok 2.2 per share)
* Repeats 2015 harvest volume of 32 000 tonnes from Q3 report, an increase of 43 percent from 2014
* Harvested 5,421 tonnes in Q4 and 22,356 tonnes for full year 2014
* Sees a positive market outlook for both 2015 and in long term
* The price of salmon has been good in the quarter, despite increased global supply growth and the loss of the Russian market
* This confirms a strong demand
* Farming had hedged prices for 31 per cent of the volume in Q4 2014.
* Has not entered into any price hedging contracts for the harvest volume of 2015
* For the year 2015 the supply growth, both in Norway and globally, is expected to be between 2 and 5 per cent, and in the longer term global growth is expected to be low
* New licenses in 2014 provides a potential capacity growth of 40 per cent
* High capex due to investment in future growth incl. 9 new licenses Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)