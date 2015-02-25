FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Euronext FY oper profit before exceptional items up 7.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Euronext FY oper profit before exceptional items up 7.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Euronext Nv :

* Third party annual revenue increased by +9.0 pct on an adjusted basis1 to eur 458.5 million (FY 2013 adjusted: eur 420.5 million)

* Third party annual revenue increased +18.6 pct on a reported basis (FY 2013 reported: eur 386.7 million)

* Full year 2014 operating profit before exceptional items was eur 208.8 million, a 7.6 pct increase compared to last year on an adjusted1 basis

* Full-year EBITDA margin of 45.8 pct - eur 38million of efficiencies already achieved

* A eur 0.84 per share dividend will be proposed for approval at agm on 6 may 2015, representing a 50 pct payout ratio on net profit.

* Listing revenues were eur 16 million in Q4 2014, an increase of 3.2 pct compared to eur 15.5 million achieved in Q4 2013

* 50 new listings took place in 2014 (versus 36 in 2013), of which 35 IPOs (versus 21 in 2013), and a total of eur 10.8 billion of capital raised, compared to eur 3.1 billion in 2013

* We are committing to increase our efficiencies to eur 80 million by end of 2016 on a run-rate basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.