BRIEF-KWS Saat H1 net sales up 8.5 pct to 194.0 mln euros
February 25, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-KWS Saat H1 net sales up 8.5 pct to 194.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - KWS Saat AG :

* Net sales in first half of fiscal 2014/2015 rose by 8.5 pct to 194.0 million euros ($220.2 million) versus 178.8 million euros a year ago

* Capital expenditure on fixed and intangible assets increased to a total of 77.1 million euros (previous year: 23.2 million euros) in first half of 2014/2015

* Says H1 EBIT was -96.8 million euros versus -79.3 million euros a year ago

* Expects a stable performance for 2014/2015 as a whole

* For FY expects to grow its net sales by just over 6 pct to around 1.25 billion euros (previous year: 1.18 billion euros) and post an EBIT margin of at least 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
