FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium FY 2014 sales rose 3.7 percent yoy to 5.3 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 25, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium FY 2014 sales rose 3.7 percent yoy to 5.3 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :

* FY 2014 operating margin climbed nearly 10 percent to 431.8 million euros ($490.1 million)

* FY 2014 net income - group share was up 14 percent to 220.4 million euros

* FY 2014 sales rose 3.7 percent year-on-year to 5.3 billion euros and were up 4.8 percent at constant exchange rates

* Proposes dividend per share of 0.37 euros, up 12 percent versus prior year

* In 2015 Plastic Omnium expects to generate new growth in sales and earnings Source text: bit.ly/1DSLQ7Y Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.