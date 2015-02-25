BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium FY 2014 sales rose 3.7 percent yoy to 5.3 bln euros

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :

* FY 2014 operating margin climbed nearly 10 percent to 431.8 million euros ($490.1 million)

* FY 2014 net income - group share was up 14 percent to 220.4 million euros

* FY 2014 sales rose 3.7 percent year-on-year to 5.3 billion euros and were up 4.8 percent at constant exchange rates

* Proposes dividend per share of 0.37 euros, up 12 percent versus prior year

* In 2015 Plastic Omnium expects to generate new growth in sales and earnings Source text: bit.ly/1DSLQ7Y Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)