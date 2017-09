(Corrects number of shares to 3,817,000 from 2,817,000. Company corrected its own statement.)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - United Credit Systems :

* Sets issue price at 1,070 roubles ($17) per share for additional issue of 3,817,000 shares in closed subscription Source text: bit.ly/17wX31J , bit.ly/1CfT192 Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.6700 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)