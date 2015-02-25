FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TSB Banking Group FY net interest income 787.1 mln stg
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-TSB Banking Group FY net interest income 787.1 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Tsb Banking Group Plc

* To consistently attract a greater than 6% share of gross flow of all switching and new personal bank accounts through 2015.

* FY statutory profit before tax 170.2 million stg versus 84.8 million stg

* Launch of TSB’s mortgage broker service as planned - with over £300 million of applications received to date.

* Delivered a profit of £133.7 million in 2014, of which just over half was generated by mortgage enhancement portfolio

* FY net interest income 787.1 million stg versus 473.8 million stg

* Continue to focus on delivery of organic strategy but remain open to considering appropriate inorganic growth opportunities as they arise

* Expect successful delivery of strategy, supported by increasing UK interest rates, to enable TSB to reach 10% return on equity in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.